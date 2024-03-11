Dr Musa Mthombeni's wife Liesl Mthombeni has responded to the reports that she is expecting her first child

In a video response, she urged followers to stop speculating about her personal life and threatened to expose those who persist

Fans empathised with Liesl, condemning the invasive comments and suggesting she ignore the speculation

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni has fired shots at the fans commenting about pregnancy on her posts. The stunner fumed as she addressed the womb watchers monitoring her life.

Liesl Mthombeni has responded to the pregnancy rumours on social media. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl Mthombeni breaks silence on pregnancy claims

Social media can be toxic, especially for celebrities. Media personality Liesl Laurie Mthombeni recently had to address trolls talking about her weight and assuming she is pregnant.

A video of the star shared on X by the popular gossip page MDN News saw Mrs Mthombeni sending a clear message to the people commenting about pregnancy on her page.

Liesl told the womb watchers to stop commenting on her posts and even threatened to expose them. She admitted that she has gained weight because she is happy and has money, not because of pregnancy.

Watch the video below:

Fans empathise with Liesl Mthombeni

Social media users weighed in on Liesl's post. Many shared the sentiments that people should stay away from people's private lives. Others suggested that Liesl should not address the trolls and let them assume what they want.

@reaschwarz comments:

"This obsession over whether a person is pregnant or not being purely for your entertainment or you wanting to break the story first over some likes yet the person in question hasn’t announced it is a mental illness."

@blythlie said:

"The comments here are disappointing but not surprising."

@DonaldMakhasane added:

"Silence would have been the perfect choice, now we gonna be on her case, I didn't even know she had an account."

@TellUnknown added:

"Maybe the pregnancy matter touches a certain nerve with her. Only she her husband and ex probably know. She is always showing her life on social media and can't pick and choose how people must react."

