Zwakele Mncwango elaborates on his decison to resign from the Democratic Alliance legislature

He addressed false claims that he plans on leaving the DA and insisted he still a member of the party

South Africans believe it's only a matter of time before he leaves the party to joining another one

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zwakele Mncwango holds firm that he is still a member of the DA. Image: @ngqondongqondo

Source: Instagram

DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) member Zwakele Mncwango resigned from the Kwa-Zulu Natal legislature. He worked in the provincial legislature since 2018 and has occupied leadership positions since he joined the party in 2002.

Mncwango will no longer be the chip whip but reaffirmed that he will still be a party member. He said he met Francois Rodgers, the provincial chairperson, to discuss a way forward, reported Eyewitness News.

I had a lot of disagreements with DA Kwa-Zulu Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson, but we always worked well together and respected each other. Wishing him and Francois Rogers well. Both have worked hard in uniting the party at provincial level.

According to Business Day Mncwango is undecided on whether to join the corporate world, resume his political career or continue with his studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Francois Rogers mentioned in a statement that Mncwango was a crucial member of the DA. He also said:

"We take this opportunity to thank Zwakele for his enormous contribution to the party as both DA caucus leader in eThekwini and provincial leader of DA in KZN. Although with effect of from 15th October, Zwakele will no longer represents the DA in the legislature, he remained a member of the DA."

After some false reports in the media that he had resigned from the DA, Zwakele posted this on his Twitter page:

Here are some comments from South Africans online:

@oseabi1 said:

"We know the story baba, you all deny resigning from the party, but you eventually leave it for Mashaba party, same modus operandi all of you."

@palamenteng mentioned:

"Take your time, my brother. No pressure. You will resign from DA once you finish compiling that 'I was treated bad' letter."

@AfrikaThabiso asked:

"Be brave and just say it. You are going to that DA Lite, ActionSA angithi?"

@NyawoKG wrote:

"Where should I send an EFF membership form for your attention?"

@Brian_john29 added:

"But soon, you'll resign from the party. We all know this is how it always plays out. You won't be the first nor the last one to do so."

John Steenhuisen is “weak by choice”, says ex-DA KZN leader Mbali Ntuli, adds Steenhuisen must step up

Briefly, News reported that former Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli had some harsh words about DA leader John Steenhuisen's leadership ability.

The ex-DA leader took a swipe at Steenhuisen's character and claimed that the opposition's leader was weak by nature and by choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News