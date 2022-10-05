Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Zwakele Mncwango has resigned

His resignation comes months after DA MPL Mbali Ntuli who believes the party deviated from its founding principles

Mncwango served as the caucus leader previously and as the DA’s chief whip in the Provincial Legislature

DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature Zwakele Mncwango has handed over his resignation, which will take effect from Saturday, 15 October. He said he decided to resign after soul-searching and reflection.

DA MPL Zwakele Mncwango has resigned from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature. Image: Zwakele Ngqondo-Ngqondo Mncwango & Jennifer Bruce

Source: UGC

Mncwango said he entered politics to serve citizens. However, he said he had to evaluate the contributions he could make in the future.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Mncwango said he worked well with the DA, especially while previously serving as the caucus leader and as the DA’s chief whip in the Provincial Legislature. He thanked his colleagues and the party for allowing him to serve the people.

“Since I entered the caucus at provincial level, we were united in our efforts to promote the manifesto of the party and to take on issues that we believed were in the best interests of all the citizens of KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

Mncwango said his wish upon his resignation is that the provincial caucus of the DA remains united and continues to serve the people. He added that the experience at the political party was humbling and fulfilling.

According to SABC News, Mncwango’s resignation comes after another DA MPL Mbali Ntuli who believes the party deviated from its founding principles. Meanwhile, DA Provincial Leader Francois Rogers thanked Mncwango for his contribution to the province and the party.

He added that Mncwango will remain a member of the DA but will no longer represent the DA in the legislature.

Citizens wish Zwakele Mncwango well:

Jomo Sibiya said:

“Good luck my brother on your new journey.”

Nhlakanipho Buthelezi commented:

“The best decision you’ve ever made. Good for you.”

Sandra Naidoo wrote:

“This makes me very sad leadership. I do understand though. We going to miss you. Good luck.”

Nqobile Majoko Makhoba posted:

“Yahh neh. Farewell leadership. Looking forward to your next career move.”

Musa Sihle Nhleko added:

“All the best my brother, you have served the people of KZN with distinction.”

