Ex-Democratic Alliance KZN leader Mbali Ntuli had some choice words for DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Ntuli disparaged Steenhuisen's leadership ability in a tweet that has South Africans chuckling

Ntuli said the DA leader was weak by choice and nature and that he acted like a lieutenant when the party needed a general

DURBAN - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli had some harsh words about DA leader John Steenhuisen's leadership ability.

Former DA leader Mbali Ntuli called John Steenhuisen a weak leader. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The ex-DA leader took a swipe at Steenhuisen's character and claimed that the opposition's leader was weak by nature and by choice.

Ntuli's comments come after a social media user claimed that DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, had more power than the DA's actual leader.

In a tweet posted on her feed, Ntuli added that Steenhuisen wanted to be party leader, so he must rise to the occasion or risk being remembered as the weakest leader in DA history.

Ntuli added:

"This is national politics, not a braai at your mates. People’s lives literally depend on the decisions made in this situation."

According to TimesLIVE, Steenhuisen's lack of a university degree was not his problem. Instead, Ntuli claims the opposition leader's problem lies in his inadequacy, lack of charm, character, sensitivity to criticism and lack of vision.

The 34-year-old politician added that Steenhuisen behaves like a lieutenant when the DA needs a general.

South Africans weigh in on Ntuli's roast of Steenhuisen

Twitter was abuzz with South Africans adding their two cents to Ntuli's comments, many of whom agree with the former DA leader in KZN.

Here are some reactions:

@Federationism observed:

"He has all the charisma of wet cardboard, to be honest. He doesn't really have a defined texture, like most other leaders"

@dr_nxledi commented:

"Dead at it’s not a braai but yeah no JS is so not here - like uyaboniswa laTata - a lot of unsubstantiated confidence."

Steenhuisen blasts parties who fired Mpho Phalatse, says they want to get their hands on city’s R76 billion budget

In another story, Briefly News reported that DA leader John Steenhuisen has announced that the party will be taking to the court of law to contest the ousting of Mpho Phalatse as the Mayor of Johannesburg.

He said not only is Phalatse's removal unlawful, but it also shows the ANC's desperation to have access to the R76 billion that was allocated to the city.

According to News24, Steenhuisen made these comments during an address on the DA YouTube platform. He added that he mentioned a few weeks ago that something was brewing.

