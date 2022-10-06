A judge was berated after she was “unprepared” during the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews

Judge Mpho Catherine Mamosebo was seemingly unable to answer questions put to her by Commissioner and Attorney Ettiene Barnard

Malema then slammed the candidate for “not knowing basic concepts” after she failed to answer the question

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews got heated when Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema quizzed a judge.

Commissioner and Attorney Ettiene Barnard posed a question to Judge Mpho Catherine Mamosebo that she seemingly could not answer. Barnard questioned what relief could be given by the electoral court if there is a dispute regarding counting votes linked to irregularity.

According to TimesLIVE, Mamosebo had to check her notes several times during the interview to refresh her memory about the various acts. Then, responding to the question, Mamosebo said the courts could order a recount of votes or insist that there is a “by-election”.

The interviewee then said she was unsure if she had answered the question and was given another chance to adjust her answer, which she failed to do. Malema then slammed the candidate for “not knowing basic concepts”, after she failed to differentiate between a re-run and a by-election.

The EFF leader said Mamosebo was unprepared. She is the only candidate contesting to be a judge member at the electoral court.

Meanwhile, the JSC decided to advise President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint Judge Dumisani Zondi as chairperson of the Electoral Court. According to News24, Judge Baratang Constance Mocumie was also vying for the position.

Mzansi reacts to the JSC interviews:

@PhillipPitse said:

“I might not be a legal guru but from my background as an HR professional, it’s unethical to disclose one’s impressions to the applicant during the interview process. The impressions of panellists are normally disclosed and discussed once the interview process of all applicants is concluded.”

@Sam87796033 commented:

“How can a person who struggled to pass woodwork get to humiliate judges? This won’t happen in any other country. They won’t even allow him to watch over their cows in the field.”

SCA candidate tells Malema where to get off after Malema sneaks in question about Zuma’s arrest

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema thought he could sneak a “hypothetical” question into the Judicial Services Commissions (JSC) interview process.

The JSC was interviewing candidates for the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal, News24 reports. One of the candidates in the process of being interviewed was Judge Elias Matojane, who ruled that former president Jacob Zuma’s parole was unlawful.

According to TimesLIVE, The EFF leader questioned the judge on how incarcerating an 80-year-old man would serve society.

