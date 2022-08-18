Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has been implicated in acquiring a R26 billion unsolicited tender

ActionSA released an audio recording in which the mayor can be heard acknowledging the dodgy dealings

The ActionSA president said Williams is attempting to force the bid so that he can award the contract to a third party with no experience

PRETORIA - ActionSA has released an audio recording that implicates Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams in acquiring a R26 billion unsolicited tender. The city is run by a coalition government with the Democratic Alliance at the forefront.

Action SA has accused DA Mayor Randall Williams of being involved in a shady tender approval. Image: @tshwane_mayor & Peter Mogaki

ActionSA says it plans to file a complaint against the mayor with the public protector’s office, accusing him of contravening the Municipal Finance Management Act. The political party took to Twitter to release the leaked audio that was allegedly secretly recorded.

In the leaked audio, Williams tells an unidentified senior and another municipal official that it is not their job to question his decision to move forward with the unsolicited bid.

During an emergency press conference, the party’s Regional Chair Oupa Mathibela said:

“In the recording it’s clear. You have an official who’s advising the mayor, who’s actually even very emotional and saying mayor we cannot proceed with this matter because there are issues here.”

He said other members in the coalition have not publically spoken out about the issue but have offered their support to ActionSA.

President of the party, Herman Mashaba, also spoke out and said:

“Mayor Williams is attempting to force through an unsolicited bid so that he can award the contract to a third party with no experience. This is irregular.”

According to EWN, the political party plans to approach the public protector’s office on Friday, 19 August, to lay a formal complaint.

South Africans react to the allegations:

@Collins_MacD said:

“Randall Williams is corrupt to the core and will compromise the DA before 2024 election. We might be playing around with stomach politics currently, but a big expose is on the horizon.”

@Menzi__Nxumalo commented:

“The Randall Williams saga goes to show that most politicians have a tendency. I wonder how much Australians promised this fellow, under the supposed clean DA!”

@shaqdizzl wrote:

“Randall Williams is out of his f*****g mind to think Executive Mayors have carte blanche decision-making powers. This is how we got here with.”

@RedFaceBos added:

“Randall Williams cannot be trusted.”

