Former president Kgalema Motlanthe announced the nomination process and rules for the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference

Motlanthe reminded ANC members that no person facing criminal charges may run for election during the conference

Motlanthe says the public face of the ANC must be one of leadership, political prowess and integrity

Chairperson of the ANC Electoral Committee Kgalema Motlanthe says those accused of serious crimes will not be allowed to contest in the elective conference. Image: Michelly Rall/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – The endeavour to clean up the African National Congress continues, and ANC stalwart Kgalema Motlanthe is adding his voice to the mix.

At the declaration of the ANC’s nomination process and rules for the party’s 55th National Elective Conference on Thursday, 18 August, Motlanthe said the public face of the ANC must have leadership, political competence, public standing and integrity to lead the ANC.

SABC News reported that party members accused of or charged with committing serious crimes will be prohibited from contesting in the elective conference in December.

Motlanthe added that the ANC expects the National Executive Committee (NEC) leaders to be of the highest moral and ethical standards.

Motlanthe said:

“Any member may stand if they have been an active member for at least 10 years, unless they have been found guilty of or charged with unethical or immoral conduct, any serious crime or corruption.”

What are the nomination rules?

According to The Citizen, Motlanthe said party members may not manipulate the results of nominations and elections by buying support or engaging in any quid pro quo (exchange) for a particular candidate.

Members may not conduct themselves in a way that could bring the ANC into disrepute; this includes campaigning or making statements that will mar the “good name” of the ANC.

Factionalism that threatens the unity of the ANC has also been prohibited unless it follows the recognised norms of free debate. This rule extends to organising factions and predetermined slates of preferred candidates.

The nomination process will officially open on 7 September and run until the results are declared at the conference.

South Africans weigh in on the process and rules

While some people think outlining the rules won't matter, others believe the "innocent until proven guilty" rule should apply.

Here are some comments:

@Vuyo02286575 tweeted:

"It won't matter!"

@kobus_venter_za commented:

"Slim pickings."

@Jabu95975962 rebutted:

"Nonsensical, what about being innocent until proven otherwise?"

@dipebam said:

"Underline the statement, 'members who are charged with serious crimes will not be allowed to contest...' and once they've been charged, it's step aside."

@HermanMokgotho suggested:

"Then the first one is Ramaphosa before anyone we are waiting for your committee to act."

ANC to cement step-aside rule in constitution to keep criminals and deadbeats out, members to undergo vetting

Previously, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress plans to codify the hotly contested step-aside rule in the party’s constitution at the conference in December, meaning it will be a formal "law" of the ANC. The ANC plans to do this to rid the party of its undesirable members.

The ruling party has compiled a list of constitutionally proposed amendments that address organisational renewal and membership.

The types of individuals that ANC will not consider for membership include abusers, murderers, rapists and people found guilty of corruption. Deadbeat parents will also not be considered for membership.

