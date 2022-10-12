A former Economic Freedom Fighters councillor Anelia Bentele has accused the party of not being friendly to woman

The former fighter, who was axed from the EFF, said the party was abusive and exploitative to its workers

Bentele claimed that the only way for women to succeed in the red beret was to sleep their way to the top

MAKANA -A former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member has bashed the party for exploiting its workers.

Ex-EFF councillor Anelisa Bantele has accused the political party of being exploitative and abusive to workers. Image: Anelisa Bentele

Source: Facebook

Anelisa Bentele, an ex-EFF councillor in the Makana municipality, was axed from the council after the party suspended her in March for failing to resign when she was given her marching orders.

The Red Berets general secretary, Marshall Dlamini, instructed Bentele to resign as the party's Proportional Representative (PR) councillor in the Eastern Cape. Dlamini told Bentele to bow out because she failed to secure the EFF a minimum of 100 votes in her ward in the November 2021 local government elections, News24 reported.

The former PR councillor said she would not recommend women join the organisation because sleeping with the top brass is the only way to succeed in the party.

She added that the EFF was exploitive and abusive. Bentele claimed she had worked for the EFF since 2019 but was not compensated for her efforts.

The former EFF PR said she was not relieved of her position because she failed to reach her quota of votes for the municipal election. After all, there were councillors show still held positions even though they secured fewer votes than Bentele, Grocott's Mail reported.

South Africans weigh in on the allegations from the former EFF councillor

Mzansi shared their views on social media:

@Kagisano_ commented:

"She thought a cult was built on democratic principles."

@Reuben472251961 asked:

"Lol, what did you do, Did you fail to follow Julius Malema's instruction, Not to worry, many will follow, Dictatorship never work"

@linsam12 joked:

"She worked like a slave for years but couldn’t get 100 people to vote for her. This takes incompetence to a whole new level"

@moloko_bokang added:

"EFF is a scam , everything about it is impractical , only idiots would believe gore that Stockvel of Julius will bring the much needed change in SA. I’d rather vote FF+ than EFF sorry"

EFF Rustenburg councillor shot and killed, party says “no one is immune to the brutality of crime”

In another story, Briefly News reported that members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are mourning the loss of Ward Councillor Tsietsi Mohulatsi, who was murdered on Tuesday, 4 October. His body was inside this bakkie at the Freedom Park informal settlement.

Speaking to Briefly News, Provincial Police Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said police have not yet identified suspects in the murder. He said passers-by discovered the victim’s body.

Mokgwabone said the motive of the killing is yet to be determined. Meanwhile, the EFF released a statement calling law enforcement officials to act speedily to bring the perpetrators to justice.

