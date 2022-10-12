Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal to lift her suspension

This comes after the High Court ruled the president's decision to suspend her was unlawful and biased

South Africans weigh in on the Mkhwebane's continuing fight to be reinstated as the public protector

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Busisiwe Mkhwebane plans to appeal the court ruling stopping her from returning to work. Image: Leila Dougan

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to lift her suspension as the public protector by the president lifted and declared invalid. On Tuesday, the Western Cape High Court maintained its previous judgement that only the Constitutional Court can approve her suspension to be lifted before it takes effect.

Judges James Lekhuleni, Lister Nuku and Matthew Francis, set the president's decision aside last month because they discovered that he was biased in suspending her after she announced a day before that the Public Protectors' office would be investigating him in the Phala Phala theft and maintained that ruling on Tuesday, reported News 24.

Mkhwebane stood her ground that she deserved temporary relief until a decision is made by the Constitutional Court.

According to Eyewitness News, Mkhwebane wants to be allowed to return to work until the initial judgement is awaited to be appealed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Read some comments from South Africans below:

@seruleng said:

"This woman's problem is that she wants to lay her hand on the keys of the PPO vault, which is impossible."

@AbdulHattia asked:

"Whose money? This lady has to be stopped. I know it's her right, but this is an abuse of taxpayers' money."

@gmalao suggested:

"This one must pay these legal fees from her own pocket maybe she'll get it."

@OngamaDlabantu wrote:

"This is a joke! What exactly will this appeal suspend because the order of the Western Cape High Court needs confirmation by the Constitutional Court?"

@zenzo99815279 stated:

"This woman isn't serious about her life. All this energy of appealing just to lose the case. Resign and get pension money before you lose every cent. Dali will always tell you we gonna win this one just to milk every cent that is left."

@jo97243785 commented:

"As long as she pays for these wasted court cases from her own pocket, like other ordinary citizens."

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane Suspended With Immediate Effect, “For the Interest of the Country”

Briefly News recently reported that the Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been suspended with immediate effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presidency released a statement that said Ramaphosa decided it was in the country's best interest to suspend Mkhwebane on Thursday 9 June.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News