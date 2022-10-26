The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Natasha Mazzone has called out the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

She has challenged Julius Malema to a debate over his recent remarks at a conference saying that he would seize power at any cost

Mazzone has been catching heat for stating in a viral video clip that supporters of the EFF were “highly uneducated”

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Shadow Minister of State Security Natasha Mazzone has challenged the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, to a public debate.

DA's Natasha Mazzone plans to report EFF Leader Julius Malema to the South African Security Agency. Image: J. Countess & Jeffrey Abrahams

Source: Getty Images

She called out the Red Beret’s leader for his recent remarks at a conference in Western Cape, where he stated that the party would seize power at any cost.

Mazzone has accused Malema of terrorism, sabotage, subversion, espionage, and organised crime in an open letter and plans to report him to the South African Security Agency.

A video of the DA Member of Parliament has been doing its rounds on social media, in which she said it would take years to take on Malema in court and therefore opted for the debate.

“I think that it’s very easy to be brave when you’re speaking in front of a crowd of your own supporters because you know no one’s going to stand up to you. You’re going to act like the big man, and you know your supporters, unfortunately, are highly uneducated and you’ve given them a healthy meal to get them there in the first place and they are going to cheer you on,” said Mazzone.

In the video, the DA member also said that she believed it was high time someone stood up to Malema. She said Malema is an “obvious fraud” and called him out for partying it up in Ibiza recently while his supporters were struggling.

Mazzone added that Malema’s comments during the conference were appalling in the letter. She said she plans to expose him to South Africans.

Citizens call out the politician for insulting EFF supporters:

@phefumlela said:

“Natasha Mazzone is always saying dumb uneducated things without any proof.”

@Kamo_KayDee commented:

“She’s both right and wrong at the same time. Every party has both educated and uneducated supporters. For example, Natasha Mazzone herself is an uneducated member of the DA. pointing either of them out shouldn’t be blown out of proportion if we’re being honest. It’s just politics.”

@Malakoaneelvis added:

“Natasha Mazzone couldn’t make her point without making a condescending comment about “highly uneducated supporters”, She must focus on the subject, not character-gaslighting sarcasm. No wonder DA is viewed as a racist party.”

