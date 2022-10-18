With year-end exams around the corner, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has some advice for learners

Motshekga said the learners must learn to work around loadshedding when preparing for exams

The minister's advice comes as the Matric Class of 2022 is preparing to write their school-leaving exams

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

PRETORIA - The Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, has some "sage" advice on how learners could cope with loadshedding while preparing for year-end exams.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says learner preparing for year-end exams must learn to work around it. Image: Evelyn Hockstein & Laird Forbes

Source: Getty Images

The Basic Education minister claimed learners should check their schedules for rolling blackouts before starting study sessions.

Moshekga said learners could either monitor loadshedding or resort to studying while there is daylight. The basic education minister added that pupils should work around loadshedding the way businesses have adapted to doing.

Adding insult to injury, Motshekga claimed that learners are not an exception and should learn to adapt to living and studying with loadshedding. Moshekga said if learners wake up to study and there are no lights, they must try again when the sunrises, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The minister's advice comes as the Matric Class of 2022 prepares to write their National Senior Certificate exams set to begin on 31 October. According to IOL, approximately 755 981 matric learners are expected to sit for the school-leaving qualification.

Motshekga says she is confident that the final examinations will go off without a hitch and will continue amid power cuts. The minister added that few exams need electricity and examination halls to have natural light.

South Africans react to Motshekga's sage wisdom

Social Media was abuzz with angry South Africans sharing concerns over Motshekga's comments.

Below are some reactions:

@HyenaBeckz commented:

"She has a generator endlin yakhe mos thats why engena ndaba...sad part is the same parents of this kids wil vote for her party come '24 "

@Mavovo2019 added:

"Oh Really! Who doesn’t check this? Even thugs carry the schedule with them thanks to you guys in government. As a Minister you should be releasing a statement that has a solution for the learners"

@LobeloKenanao claimed:

"So poor learners have to worry about exams as well as mistakes created by corrupt and incompetent leaders?"

@Freedom1Seeker said:

"It's how the ANC treats our weakest that annoys me the most."

91K learners from Mpumalanga fell pregnant in 2021, people of Mzansi claimed parents are failing their children

In another story, Briefly News reported that teenage pregnancy is a humanitarian crisis in South Africa. With 91k learners from Mpumalanga having fallen pregnant in 2021 alone, the people of Mzansi are extremely concerned.

Children have far too much freedom nowadays, and parents are not as involved in their lives as they used to be. Put GBV on top of this all, resulting in the heart-breaking situation the teenage females of SA are in.

A Learner Pregnancy Prevention and Management Policy Workshop took place in Mbombela this week, where the shocking stats were presented, reported IOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News