UCT student cried over the fact that another student was using her iPad to write notes

TikTok user @study_with_pule shared a clip showing the situation while he sat with his pen and paper

People had a good laugh at the moment, calming the man's nerves while defending the old-school way

Technology is taking over. However, not everyone is for it. A University of Cape Town student couldn't understand why a girl was taking notes on an iPad instead of using a pen and paper.

TikTok user @study_with_pule shared a clip showing a girl taking notes on an iPad while he sat with his pen and paper. Image: TikTok / @study_with_pule

Kids are now using iPad in school, something none of the elder generations ever thought would be the norm. Those who have been part of the transition either love it or hate it.

UCT student trolls woman using iPad to take notes

TikTok user @study_with_pule shared a video showing a fellow student using her iPad to take notes while he sat with a pen and paper. It made him wonder if this was why he wasn't performing as well as those using technology lol.

Take a look at the pure horror:

Mzansi defends the old-school way of taking notes

Yes, iPads are cool, but there is nothing like a pen and paper. People took to the comments to defend the old way of taking notes.

Read some of the comments:

Absa said:

“At least you don't have to charge your book to get your notes ”

Maxes said:

“At least you're at UCT mntase ”

Tlotliso Mongoatu said:

“Like the iPad wasn't enough, she went and rocked the Beats by Dre headphones, those things are like R5K+”

Twitter Drama said:

“She called you broke without even looking at you”

mr_wick_00 said:

“Nothing beats pen and paper ”

Vincent said:

“This is so chaotic my goodness! ”

