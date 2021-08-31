Designer Creates Cool Look Using Only Recycled Woolies Bags, SA Amazed: #OnFleek

A local designer has tongues wagging after sharing his iconic styling for a bunch of shopping bags

The young talented turned recycled fabric bags into a seriously stellar design moment that had the internet in a daze

Mzansi headed to the comments section and shared their reactions to the viral outfit

A Cape-Town based fashion designer has wowed South Africans with snaps of his newly designed garments. The incredible black outfit features upcycled bags from Woolworths SA.

A local designer has constructed an outfit using only recycled Woolworths bags.

Source: Twitter

, @BHUMEHLDIARIES shared his interesting design and his snaps certainly showcased his spectacular legs too.

"Recycled a few of the @WOOLWORTHS_SA bags and constructed a full look," he humbly captioned the viral post.

Local social media users were really left in awe, liking the post nearly 18k times at the time of writing this report. Many hoped the big retail brand would recognize the creative for his contribution to the Woolworths brand.

Check out some of the other interesting comments down below:

@HermaineM said:

"Woolworths better recognize you, this is beautiful."

@curiosizer said:

"Really looks mint hey."

@bahumi_nation said:

"Upcycling at its best."

@Komosasa3 said:

"Some white dude will publish the same thing and get lot's of likes and @WOOLWORTHS_SA will jump in. Still asking what happened to the guy who invented a water purification machine and suddenly died and later some white dude came up with the idea. That is Cape Town. Just concerned."

@2lii_Ncube said:

"This is dope wth I'm jealous."

@beccaaaahhhhhh said:

"Rock up to Woolies wearing this masterpiece 10/10."

@MissTazzy1 said:

"Let's hope woollies will perhaps feature you on their next ad television campaign or any other craative project they have coming up because this is amazing. You are very talented."

Stunning self-taught artist, 20, wows Mzansi with realistic paintings

In more interesting art-related news, Briefly News previously reported that on social media, 20-year-old Sisanda Buthelezi has been wowing South Africans with her exceptional talent.

The young artist posts snaps of the hyper-realistic pieces of art she completed - some she even shows off before they are completed.

Sisanda was born in KwaZulu-Natal but she relocated to Pretoria with her parents at the end of 2012. The talented young lady attended Potchestroom Girls' High School and she fell in love with art completely when she took visual arts as a subject in Grade 10.

She told Briefly.co.za exclusively:

"I have always enjoyed doodling and drawing, even as a child, but my passion for art sparked when I took visual arts as a subject in Grade 10. Under the instruction of Jody Olen, I found and and instantly fell in love with oil painting back in 2016 (17 years old) and was further introduced to other mediums thereafter."

Her love for art grew and today Sisanda masters the skills she taught herself. She painted a portrait of former SA president Jacob Zuma - a piece she is most proud of.

Sisanda said about the uBaba portrait:

"It showcases my skill and technique in a manner that even I never thought possible. I really pushed and surprised myself with that one."

The young artist revealed she draws inspiration from life itself, it’s lessons, and the experiences it has afforded her.

However, she admitted standing out as an artist is difficult because it is such a competitive industry.

"There is so much talent out there and so many means of publishing one’s work. Standing out as an artist is tricky and it takes quite a lot considering the amount of competition there is already in the market," she said.

Despite all the challenges, Sisanda is positive that she will succeed and she hopes to help others who want to follow a career in art.

"My dream is to educate and inspire the artists of our future to see art beyond just a ‘tool’ of communication and interaction with the world, but a way of life and a solution to life. I hope to solve scientific problems through art. I ought to save lives through my work."

The 20-year-old encouraged other artists to not give up on their dreams just because it is hard to make it in the industry.

She said:

"Never stop. No matter the circumstances, no matter the odds. If art is your calling and you can feel it from the pit of your stomach and your work speaks for itself? Run with it. Your talents and gifts are the currency of Heaven – it’s how you thrive on Earth."

