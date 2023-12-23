Somizi Mhlongo was born on 23 December, and he has a party planned in Soweto to mark getting older

The South African entertainer took to Instagram to keep people in the loop about how he was celebrating his day

In true Somizi Mhlongo fashion, he showed off, and he got a surprise from Gucci staff and invited people to join his birthday event

Somizi Mhlongo is celebrating his December birthday. The reality TV star and all-round performer showed people a look at his special day.

Somizi Mhlongo turned 51, and Gucci gifted him goodies before his big Soweto party. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Fans of Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to wish him a Happy Birthday on Instagram. "Somizi's birthday" was trending X as some citizens took the time to wish him well.

Somizi Mhlongo trains on birthday

On Instagram, Somizi Mhlongo kickstarted his birthday by showing people that he has a great relationship with Gucci. In a video, the brand organised some gifts to be presented to him

Somizi Mhlongo gets praise from fans

People commented on Somizi's video from the Gucci team. Online users were raving about the special day.

charitymcgeuders said:

"Happy birthday my darling God bless you and give you more beautiful years to come you are our super star. 2024 is your big year thank you for all the things you do for all of us, making us laugh your community work and many more, your fashion baby you are the best I love you."

i_am_cawe_cawe added:

"Tomorrow, let’s dance.'

situation_of_god commented:

"It's Capricorn season baby... Continue to age with so much grace."

mpumimlambo_'s joked:

"I’m coming , cela olift kwi ferrari."

glenk.mathabatha gushed:

"We share birthday SomSom bathong."

Somizi Mhlongo birthday trends on Twitter

The South African icon is known for always throwing big parties on his birthday. Many people also anticipated the 2023 bash featuring Lamiez Holworthy, Vusi Nova and other musicians

Vusi Nova gets emotional at Somizi's party

Briefly News previously reported that Musician Vusi Nova had a bittersweet moment before he went up on stage to perform. This came after a lot of drama of allegedly chasing TK and Nhanhla Mafu away from their visits.

It has been days after Vusi Nova and his best friend Somizi Mhlongo mourned and attended the memorial service of their late friend and sister Zahara, who passed away on Monday, 11 December, after succumbing to a short illness days after her traditional wedding.

Many netizens showed the Ndikuthandile hitmaker love and wrote heartfelt messages for him.

Source: Briefly News