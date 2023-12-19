Musician Vusi Nova had a bittersweet moment just before he got on stage to perform

The star shared a video of him emotional outside and getting on stage and shared that he is celebrating Somizi while mourning Zahara

The star also shared that this night was bittersweet for him as a lot of emotions hit him

Vusi Nova gets emotional during his best friend Somizi's party. Image: @vusinova1

Musician Vusi Nova had a bittersweet moment before he went up on stage to perform. This came after a lot of drama of allegedly chasing TK and Nhanhla Mafu away from their visits.

Vusi Nova gets emotional at Somizi's party

It has been days after Vusi Nova and his best friend Somizi Mhlongo mourned and attended the memorial service of their late friend and sister Zahara, who passed away on Monday, 11 December, after succumbing to a short illness days after her traditional wedding.

Vusi Nova shared a reel on his Instagram page of him getting emotional at Somgaga's party. The star mentioned that he was having a bittersweet moment while celebrating his best friend. They had to mourn their friend Zahara.

He wrote:

"Bittersweet night where I had to celebrate my best friend Somizi while mourning our sister Zahara."

Watch the video below:

Fans showed Vusi Nova love

Many netizens showed the Ndikuthandile hitmaker love and wrote heartfelt messages for him. See some of the comments below:

mrsrambau wrote:

"Tjo vusi rhythm lounge was on fire ….you are a true artist."

langa.nqobile complimented:

"Ohhh mani the pain is written all over you sending strength to you Bhutiwam."

mijosam shared:

"Such friendships and being there for anther in Good and bad times is rare these days admirable."

black_diamond_078 said:

"Yeah neh ..You are really someone to rely on. A true shoulder to cry on."

nandiposh mentioned:

"You perform no matter the circumstances you gave us a great one this morning."

madam_petuniam2024 commented:

"You are loved Vusi Nova. Be comforted."

nosiphomngoma responded:

"I love you and you've got this Vusi sending you the warmest hugs."

