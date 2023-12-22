Rapper Big Zulu has secured eight gigs for Sunday, 31 December 2023 and Monday, 1 January 2024

The Mali Eningi hitmaker shared a picture post of his gig tour on his Instagram page

Netizens applaud and praise Big Zulu for bagging himself so many gigs in just two days

Big Zulu is booked and busy this December and the first day of 2024. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Big Zulu is booked and busy this festive season. This comes after his boxing match against Phumlani Njilo.

Big Zulu secures eight booked gigs

South African rapper Big Zulu has made headlines once again after he showed off his massive weight loss as he was gearing up for his boxing match. The star recently trended after sharing his gig guide for the festive season.

The star, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, secured eight gigs for Sunday, 31 December and Monday, 1 January 2024, on New Year's Day. The star wrote:

"Nkabi Nation here is a Gig Guide. Please let's meet in these places that's where I'll be found."

See the post below:

Fans applaud Big Zulu

Shortly after he shared the post on social media, many of his fans flooded his comment section with complimentary messages:

spijor07 said:

"Nkabi records."

vincentzane7 wrote:

"He said he wants more money man must work."

lindokuhle_mabizela shared:

"Home coming siyeza siwu Mnambithi."

andilemabutho792 responded:

"Good job my brother."

beemngadi replied:

"Booked and busy!"

sineguguphakathie commented:

"Home coming siyehla."

