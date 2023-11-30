Big Zulu has shared his massive weight loss as he gears up for his upcoming boxing match

The Imali Eningi singer will be up against Phumlani Njilo on 9 December at the ICC Durban

The rapper stunned many of his followers with his lean body as he posed beside Njilo in a recent Instagram picture

Big Zulu has shown off his weight loss as he gears up for his boxing match in December. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Rapper Big Zulu is more than ready for his upcoming boxing match. The singer shared pictures on Instagram but fans noticed how much weight he has lost.

Big Zulu has lost a lot of weight

In his caption, Big Zulu said:

"On December 9 I am going to drop someone. Call me Phakel’umthakathi or uBhejane. Get your tickets at Webtickets and Pick n Pay, you can also get them there."

Fans laud Big Zulu's new bod

Taking to his comments section, his followers noticed Big Zulu's lean body and noted how he had trained very hard for the match.

casspernyoves said:

"Looking lean and mean champ!!! Go get them!!"

miss_malinga_ said:

"You lost so much weight."

mgarimbe_worldwide said:

"You need to beat him."

nathi_rsaexotic lauded:

"If only people knew how hard it is to reach this weight transformation. You did well brother."

dalu_musa_ applauded:

"Your body transformation is amazing Nkabi, This is very good."

Siloses said:

"Yhoooooo looking good Ndabezitha. I love your body. Wishing you all the best for the upcoming match."

iamsokalisa added:

"Brother, I do not want to say much. I'm just waiting for 9 December."

godfadayekasi added:

"You look good."

reyzgam saidL

"Ay I’m betting on a million on this 1 we are taking it."

siyabongasydwellshabangu asked:

"You dropped seriously bro. What is your eating plan."

Big Zulu announces more details about his match

Taking to social media, Big Zulu announced more details about when the boxing match will take place.

Fans of the rapper can't wait to see him back in the boxing ring with Phumlani Njilo.

