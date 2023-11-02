Big Zulu and Phumlani Njilo are ready to go head-to-head in the boxing ring on Saturday, 9 December 2023, at the ICC Durban

Taking to social media, Big Zulu announced more details about when the boxing match will take place

Fans of the rapper can't wait to see him back in the boxing ring with Phumlani Njilo

Big Zulu is ready to fight Phumlani Njilo.

Hip Hop rapper Big Zulu and businessman Phumlani Njilo are ready to meet in the boxing ring this coming December.

Big Zulu shares details about his boxing match with Njilo

Though this is not the first boxing match, Big Zulu has had this year. The star is ready and has been gearing up for his fight with Njilo. In a social media post, Big Zulu, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, shared the details of the fight and when it will occur.

The star, Big Zulu, shared the news on his Instagram account and said:

"Ungifune wangifumana ungicelile ngizomupha, 9 December Durban ICC we on. Get your tickets now at Webtickets Pick n Pay, phuthuma engakapheli sizohlangana khona."

See the post below:

Mzansi weighs in on Big Zulu and Phumlani's match

Netizens are thoroughly entertained by the trash-talk exchanged between Big Zulu and Phumlani. The match is set to take place on 9 December 2023 in Durban at either the Durban ICC or Southcoast Hotel and Entertainment venue:

djtira roots for Big Zulu:

"Take him down, he is yours."

threefaces_tfs mentioned:

"No, but this man is going to bury you, and he has a funeral parlour."

makhoedrey shared:

"It's about to go down."

makhoedrey commented:

"I can't wait for 9 December."

pilchardt said:

"Will be there."

official_shanelew responded:

"Congratulations @bigzulu_sa in advance. We all know how it will end."

Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau set to hit the ring

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zodwa Wabantu and Khanyi Mbau's upcoming boxing match.

Zodwa confirmed the match to be taking place on 22 October 2023 and expressed her excitement to hit the ring with the queen of bling.

