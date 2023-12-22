Rapper Big Zulu recently visited his hometown of Bergville, and he decided to take a dip in the river

The Imali Eningi rapper spoke about being a proud Bergville native and how excited he is to meet his fans

Big Zulu planned an epic homecoming event on Christmas Eve at the Bergville Sports Complex

Big Zulu will be having a homecoming in Bergville where he rubs shoulders with his fans. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

One rapper who takes immense pride in his roots and origin is Big Zulu. Recently, he connected with nature by taking a dip in the river.

Big Zulu goes back home, takes bath in the river

Taking to his Instagram page, rapper Big Zulu shared pictures of him taking a dip in the river as he visited his hometown of Bergville. On the post, the Imali Eningi rapper spoke about being a proud Bergville boy and how excited he is to meet his fans.

Sharing pictures of him taking a bath in the river, Big Zulu said:

"I love this place that I grew up in. I am proud of my hometown, Bergville. I love nature and respect, I learned all of that here. I cannot wait to see all of you guys and our visitors on 24 December at the Bergville Sports Complex for my home coming."

Fans laud Big Zulu

Taking to his comments section, fans lauded the singer for acknowledging his roots and for showing respect to nature.

noko6151 said:

"My warrior, I'm a Pedi boy, but I like your music, man. I want a boxing match with you, I know I would beat you."

realsbonza_g shared:

"People really do not understand how serene it is to be in a place like this. They call it hiking, we actually grew up hiking."

ms.lindzylee mentioned:

"I’m busy admiring the beauty of this place."

tk_16beat_kheswa exclaimed:

"My brother, you remind me of my place at Estcourt. I used to bath in that huge river as well. This is how we grew up. Aggh those were the day @bigzulu_sa."

senzo_sdm said:

"@bigzulu_sa is living the life bro. Many people only dream for this, you're actually living it."

