Big Zulu has taken to social media to reveal that he has finished building his granny's home back in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal

The rapper drove from Joburg to his home province to make sure that the contractors use beautiful paint for his gogo's home

The Mali Eningi hitmaker's followers applauded him for not forgetting where he comes from now that he has money in his bank account

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to share that he has completed building his granny's house. The rapper posted snaps of the beautiful house being painted by contractors.

Big Zulu has finished building his granny's home. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Nkabi Records boss also shared a throwback snap of the mud house he grew up in. Next to the renovated house, Big Zulu parked his lux Range Rover.

Social media users took to the Mali Eningi hitmaker's comment section on Twitter to applaud him for putting a roof over his gogo's head. They shared that Big Zulu has inspired them to work hard so they could also build proper homes for their families.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@kulanicool wrote:

"Congratulations mfo ka Big Zulu, instead of buying ugly clothes you always wear, well done, Nkuzi."

@_Thando__ said:

"Can I have the left over material, I am struggling to finish my mom’s house, yooooo."

@RJaywell commented:

"God bless you, Nkabi."

@sipho_justsipho commented:

"Uyiqhawe bhut'. You truly an inspiration."

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Congratulations, Nkabi."

@ThandoN67196562 wrote:

"Great Job Bro, Great Job God Is Going To Bless You."

@Bosso_T added:

"Now this is different. We often see most celebs showcasing their outfits, jewellery and cars but not where they come from and the transformation. Big up bro!!! Huge respect."

Big Zulu's artist builds a house for his gogo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to his timeline to congratulate his artist for building a home for his granny. The Umuzi eSandton rapper said he signed Xowla to Nkabi Records a few months back but he's already taking care of his family.

Nkabi applauded the responsible young man for making sure that he's family has beautiful house. Taking to social media, Big Zulu posted snaps of Xowla's gogo and the crib he is building.

Big Zulu asked his supporters to congratulate the young artist for being the man of the house at a young age. Xowla also took to his timeline to post that he's taking care of his granny because she took care of him when he was young.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News