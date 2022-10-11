Focalistic had Mzansi's Twitter on fire when he posted a snippet of his upcoming song featuring Elaine

The star shared the video on his social media pages and revealed that it's titled Boshego

Mzansi music lovers hopped to the comments section to beg the star to drop the banger as soon as possible

South African star Focalistic is giving his fans the content they signed up for. The musician had fans grinning from ear to ear when he revealed that he is working on a banger with the talented Elaine.

Focalistic has shared a teaser of his song, 'Boshego' featuring Elaine. Image: @focalistic and @elaineofficial.

The Champion Sound hitmaker gave his fans a teaser of the hit song in a short video posted on his pages.

Heading to his Twitter page, Focalistic shared the screen grab showing him and Elaine vibing to the song. In the caption, he revealed that the track is titled Boshego.

"BOSHEGO Foca x @elaineofficial_x @mellowandsleazy ❤️‍."

It did not take long for the Banyana Ke Bafana hitmaker's fans to set his timeline alight with fire emojis. Many pleaded with the star to release the banger as soon as possible.

@MercyMash_Ego said:

"When are u releasing bro #Mashego."

@EphKeezy added:

"I didn’t see this one coming . "

@IpelengShuping2 wrote:

"Too liit."

@YoungSpickle7 commented:

"You had to drag Elaine to sgitja My Guy?"

