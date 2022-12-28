Media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently took to social media to give people a sneak peek inside his birthday celebration

The TV and Radio star celebrated his 50th birthday in style at Emperors Palace with his close friends and family

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments section to react to Somizi's beautiful pictures

A look inside Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday party. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase and Vusi Nova were amongst the people who attended Somizi Mhlongo's formal black-themed dinner party.

According to TshisaLIVE, Somizi said he sent his birthday celebration invites via video, explained the theme, time, venue, and everything, but above all, told everyone that he did not want speeches, he wanted everyone to come and have fun.

Somizi said his friends are aware that he hates speeches. He added.

"Whether it's my wedding, birthday, or funeral, preferably no one speaks. I believe in giving speeches every day. Don't wait for a special occasion. Call me. Text me every day, speak to me every day, not on a special occasion."

In another Instagram post, Somizi showed off the luxurious birthday gifts his friends bought for him. In the comments section, belated birthday messages continued to pour in. @therealbrinnette said:

" Last night was too lit angeke "

@tsholofeloraphuthi wrote:

"Bona my king it was apic.... O godile In style my super star❤️"

@plussize_mom commented:

"Happy Belated Birthday. You're a hot 50-year-old."

zamafipaza:

"The happiness of a 6-year-old, so real, heart jumping for joy - Happy Birthday Buyani ❤️"

Source: Briefly News