A beautiful lady has taken Instagram by storm with her mesmerising dance to a traditional music

The lady used her waist to dance in a very sweet and entertaining way, and this has made her go viral

Instagram users are praising her amazing beauty as well as the talent she displayed on the dance floor

A lady who is an excellent dancer has gone viral on Instagram due to how she whined her waist.

In a video posted on the platform by @ines_ouqs, the lady shook her behind in a fast manner.

The lady used her flexible waist to dance. Photo credit: Instagram/@ines_ouqs.

She was dressed in a flowing gown, but that did not cover her beauty, nor did it impede her dance.

Beautiful lady's waist dance makes her go viral

She danced among other women, but she was clearly the star of the entire show.

The pretty lady danced around, turning many times while showcasing the flexibility of her beautiful body.

The way she shook her waist and her beauty made her popular after the video was reposted on Instagram by @NWE.

Many who have seen the video are saying the lady looks like Rihanna. Others praised her cultural way of dancing. The dance was said to have been performed in Morrocco.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@victoire_katerphan said:

"I prefer this dance when it’s danced by Sudanese, Ethiopia or Gabon it’s much prettier and graceful with an amazing body. Here NO."

@jerylcook said:

"Beautiful dance..I will visit. ..this seems like Ethiopians dancing tho...but I may be wrong."

@fatima_zahra_zumba said:

"I am proud Moroccan and proud being African. Guys!! This’s in our blood."

@duwire said:

"Is that Rihanna’s younger sister?"

@nothing__official__ commented:

"Something about her face reminds me of Rihanna."

@the_prosperity_ said:

"Damnm I never knew Rihanna was a twin."

@iamwanpaul said:

"She looks like Rihanna."

Beautiful lady jumps on popular TikTok trend, shakes her waist gently in video

A young Nigerian lady with natural hair made into two side buns made a video of her dance moves.

She combined the popular reverse TikTok dance with some trending Killimajaro moves. The hun captioned the video 'bored' to suggest what influenced her decision to make the video.

Many people in her comment section said that she was, indeed, beautiful. A man directly professed his love to her.

