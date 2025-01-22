The South African controversial rapper Emtee recently took a jab at Sol Phenduka during his interview with L-Tido

Sol Phenduka responded to the Roll-Up hitmaker after he made fun of his physical appearance

Many netizens were in stitches after listening to what Emtee had to say about the Podcast and Chill co-host

Bathong! The South African controversial rapper and songwriter came for Sol Phenduka unprovoked.

Recently, the Roll Up hitmaker, during his interview on L-Tido's podcast, took a swing at the Podcast and Chill co-host.

Emtee made fun of Phenduka's physical appearance, and in March 2023, the radio personality and DJ shared his reasons for wanting to lose weight.

The radio host, however, responded to the jab, seemingly laughing at Emtee's words about his appearance.

Netizens react to Emtee's jab

Shortly after the clip of Emtee taking a swing at Sol Phenduka's physical appearance, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, with some in stitches. Here's what they had to say:

@Tokzamofokeng wrote:

"Yeah I think Emtee took it personally when you said what you said that time."

@thulasizwe said:

"Just pretend like they are talking about one of your many variants."

@Blaq_Mo responded:

"Your looks keeps popping......glasses came to the fore again."

@Arnold_Von_Mash replied:

"Where’s that guy who was getting touched on your behalf for someone calling you fat a few days ago."

@ChromeDaCesar commented:

"It could have been anyone but when he said the one with the specs on a podcast, it clicked."

What you need to know about Sol Phenduka

Sol Phenduka, 37, was born on 18 February 1987 in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg. He was raised by his single mother, a nurse. Sol attended St Francis College in Benoni in 2006. From a young age, he was passionate about music and began rapping as a hobby.

He later studied at the University of Johannesburg, earning his Bachelor's degree in 2011. Sol's career began with an internship at YFM, a youth radio station in Johannesburg. After completing the six-month Y Academy internship, he joined Mo Flava’s breakfast show, Flava In Da Mornin, as a co-host.

Source: Briefly News