Sol Phenduka has stated that he wants to lose weight for a variety of reasons, including the desire to live a long life for his daughter

The media personality responded to a troll who claimed he was insecure because he embarked on a weight loss journey

The Podcast and Chill cohost also posted two viral photos as an update on how many kilograms he has lost so far

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

‘Podcast and Chill’ cohost Sol Phenduka shared an update about his weight loss journey. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka has stated that he is not losing weight because he is embarrassed about his current physical appearance.

He took to Twitter to respond to a troll who attempted to diminish his efforts to lose weight. Sol revealed that there are several reasons why he wants his body to feel lighter.

"I don’t feel insecure. Being overly obese is unhealthy. I have a 4 year old daughter. I don’t want to die coz of lifestyle choices and things I can avoid. I need at least 30 more years on this earth. This body is the only 1 I have. Health is wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi lauds Sol Phenduka's reasoning when it comes to weight loss

@Pule_21 said:

'Well said but I think most South Africans aren't ready to take on weight loss because somehow they made it socially acceptable."

@kingvegan101 shared:

"Congrats bro. As men, we must take good care of our health so we can enjoy our successes. Consider going vegan for a week or two to accelerate the process, you’ll definitely enjoy the benefits."

@Nkulz28 posted:

"I really appreciate your response. There's so much honesty and truth in it. I have the same feelings about my weight. I'm still expecting this body to carry me for a while."

@MphotheBrand replied:

"Beautifully answered❤️. Food is such a touchy subject in our communities."

@SihleNDAMASE_ commented

"Tell them, Sol, ❤️❤️ It’s wrong celebrating unhealthiness."

Sol Phenduka shares weight loss update

Shortly after dealing with trolls about his weight loss journey, Sol shared two pictures of his current weight. According to the snaps, the Podcast and Chill cohost has made great progress towards his desired weight goals.

Sol Phenduka starts heated debate on social media after claiming there are no shacks in Limpopo

In other stories, Briefly News reported that social media users shared their views after Kaya FM presenter Sol Phenduka asked, in a now-deleted tweet, what can be done to have the rest of South Africa follow Limpopo's example of no shacks.

In the comments section, people highlighted that Limpopo has no shacks because many people from Limpopo come to other provinces like Gauteng for work purposes and build shacks while working hard to build proper homes back home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News