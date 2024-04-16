Maglera Doe Boy's latest photo with his late friend raised several eyebrows among netizens

The snap is from a photoshoot where the rapper and his mate embraced while he held a rose

Mzansi is again suspicious about the allegations that MDB may be playing for a different team

Maglera Doe Boy’s photo with his late friend left netizens questioning his sexuality. Images: MagleraDoeBoy

Source: Instagram

A photo of Maglera Doe Boy with one of his friends left netizens asking questions about the Klerksdorp rapper's sexuality. The picture, taken with his late friend, apparently looked too suspicious to be an innocent snap with a buddy.

Maglera Doe Boy shares picture with his friend

Coming from losing his friend, Slash, Maglera Doe Boy has been enjoying his fame while also celebrating his long-standing friendships with his day ones.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Diaspora creator shared a photo of himself and Slash taken in Kanana, North West, just outside of Klerksdorp.

In the photo, MDB and Slash embrace with the latter's head resting on his buddy's shoulder while the rapper holds a red rose, facing the camera with his eyes closed.

"I am my brother's keeper. Do you give your brothers their flowers before they are gone?"

Mzansi reacts to Maglera Doe Boy's photo

Netizens are convinced that MDB isn't as straight as he claims despite having been rumoured to be dating Cyan Boujee.

The rapper addressed the negative comments from men about his photo:

"You'll be fine, guys, don’t be scared to love your homies. It’s only the ones who don’t know love that are mad when it’s shown."

Nomondensele was stunned:

"Oh, I didn’t know he played for the other team."

sabelostorm said:

"Everyone is gay now."

Tiyanidesigns wrote:

"But this guy has been giving gay vibes since day one on Insta. I don’t think he hides it, just that we never asked him."

king_zams asked:

"Is he gay?"

____gijobest posted:

"This is disturbing."

bensonjnr_delight responded:

"I knew it when he wore those tight shorts."

Source: Briefly News