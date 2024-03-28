Maglera Doe Boy revealed that he lost his longtime friend, Slash, to gun violence

The Makazana rapper shared a tribute to his pal and recounted how far their friendship goes back

Tribute messages poured in for Maglera's friend as fans and followers sent heartfelt messages to the Klerksdorp crooner

Maglera Doe Boy revealed how his close friend, Slash, tragically lost his life. Images: MagleraDoeBoy

Source: Twitter

Klerksdorp emcee Maglera Doe Boy tragically lost one of his close friends. The growing scourge of violence in the townships has sadly taken the life of one of his own, Slash, who, as the rapper recounts, was monumental in his journey.

Maglera Doe Boy announces death of his friend

Maglera Doe Boy took to his social media page to mourn the death of his longtime friend, Percy "Slash", who tragically lost his life to gun violence.

The 018 hitmaker affectionately spoke of his dear pal in an Instagram post, of their close bond and Slash's impact on his life:

"Loved me so much. I held his hand when we took this image to show that link. Anybody who was a fan from the beginning knows that he’s been in my life for the longest time. How he was monumental in my journey in the township he and I grew up in.

"I have no words of wisdom for this one. No poetry to recite about our past experiences; only love."

MDB, who is no stranger to violence and drug culture, has seen his fair share of wickedness growing up and is working actively, through his music, to change the lives of the people back home so the young ones don't have to resort to a life of crime.

Mzansi shows love to Maglera Doe Boy

Fans and followers paid tribute to Slash and sent heartfelt messages to MDB in his time of grief:

thebouyyounvrknew said:

"My deepest condolences, bro."

meaghandmacc wrote:

"I'm sorry for your loss. May he rest in peace."

thewholecream posted:

"That's so sad, bruv. May he rest in peace."

kiidkodi responded:

"Rest In Peace, Percy. You really looked out for most of us in the midst of the challenges we faced ko Maweza, you and the ones before you. R.I.P Slash."

wesmymeds_ commented:

"Condolences, king. Carry the legend."

Maglera Doe Boy shares wisdom from Khuli Chana

