Cassper Nyovesty has a lot to celebrate as his hit song 018 achieved the million views mark.

Cassper Nyovest made history by having the very first Hip Hop rap album in South Africa, reaching number one on iTunes. Image: @casspernyovest

Cassper and Maglera reach a million views

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest celebrated reaching a million views for his hit song 018 featuring rapper Maglera Doe Boy.

The song is from his seventh studio album Solomon, and it has deep drill undertones with dope raps with a South African flair to it.

Rejoicing over this massive achievement on the video streaming platform YouTube, Cassper took to Instagram and posted:

“A Milli!!”

Solomon reaches a milestone of its own

The rapper also celebrated the success of his album Solomon which reached number one on iTunes.

Cassper Nyovest made history with this achievement, as it is the very first Hip Hop rap album in South Africa, reaching number one on the streaming platform.

“Solomon debuted at number 1 on iTunes across all genres. Thank you for buying the album. I am told it’s the first hip-hop album to debut at number 1 on iTunes this year. Either way, I’m just happy to see people appreciating this body of work. It means a lot to me, keep buying and keep listening. Thank you.”

Source: Briefly News