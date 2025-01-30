Tyla just turned a year older and received an outpouring of love from all around the world

Pictures of the princess of PoPiano are flooding social media and major headlines on her Jordan year

Fans rallied to wish the Water hitmaker a happy birthday and more success in her career

Supporters from all around the world celebrated Tyla's 23rd birthday. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

For her 23rd birthday on 30 January, Tyla was showered with love and tonnes of birthday wishes from fans all around the world.

Tyla turns 23

At just 23 years old, Tyla has reached a level of success people double her age can only imagine.

From her phenomenal breakthrough into the international music scene that earned her a Grammy Award, she has continued to collect even more wins in her short career - and she's still not done!

With multiple singles dominating music charts, not to mention a legion of fans affectionately known as the Tygers, it's clear that Tyla is far from a one-hit-wonder as she continues to climb up the ranks in the music scene with her Amapiano-infused Pop songs, amply known as PoPiano.

She ushered in her Jordan year with a sold-out concert in South Africa and a streaming deal with Showmax to broadcast the show on their platform, and it's clear that there's much more to come.

Happy birthday to the princess of PoPiano!

Tyla turned 23 on 30 January. Image: tyla

Source: Instagram

Fans celebrate Tyla's birthday

Fans from all around the world gathered to show love to Tyla:

varoraxp wrote:

"Happy Birthday, Tyla! Wishing you another year of success and great music."

arianaunext showed love to Tyla:

"Happy birthday to this very talented, very gorgeous queen!"

aujula said:

"A beauty and a talent. Happy birthday, @Tyllaaaaaaa, keep being the bad girl that you are."

YETABOi posted:

"Happy Birthday to her. She’s achieved so much at just 23!"

ClaireWill54001 added:

"Wishing you an amazing 23rd, Tyla! The best is yet to come!"

