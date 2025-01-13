Tyla fans from all around the continent are in for a treat after Showmax shared a special surprise

The streaming service is set to livestream Tyla's upcoming concert, which marks her third show since returning home

Briefly News got in touch with Showmax about the stream and what it means for the company

Tyla’s Pretoria concert will be streamed live on Showmax. Images: TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic, Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Source: Getty Images

If you missed Tyla's monumental homecoming concerts, worry not because Showmax has got you covered.

Showmax announces Tyla concert live stream

Tyla says she's treating her African Tygers to something special by showing them what will go down at her anticipated concert.

The Water hitmaker received a hero's welcome after landing in South Africa in 2024 ahead of her sold-out shows in Cape Town and Pretoria, and Showmax is offering fans an opportunity to experience the magic once more.

Together with the streaming service, Tyla announced that her African supporters would get the chance to watch the live stream of her upcoming concert at Pretoria's SunBet Arena on 18 January 2025:

"Tygers! Me and Showmax decided to livestream this concert for everyone across Africa. I hardly get time to be home, so this one is gonna be special! I can’t wait for y’all to rock with me!"

Yatish Narsi, Chief Marketing Officer at Showmax and MultiChoice South Africa, told Briefly News that the live stream is a chance for the platform to compete with big players:

"We’re not just hoping to smash records with this live stream; we’re changing the narrative of what it means to succeed on our continent. Showmax doesn’t just aim to be the best in Africa; we aim to take our place among the best in the world."

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's announcement

Fans are amped and can't wait to be part of the magical experience right in the comfort of their homes:

South African reality TV star, Jojo Robinson, was excited:

"I can't wait! My favourite queen on our home, @showmaxonline."

luyandakunenee trolled:

"Uppity Africans, where you at?"

tylasgirl promised:

"Trust, we will be watching."

ishemataba said:

"I can't wait! It's gonna be a tigers moment."

mr.saili posted:

"And that's how I paid for Showmax."

kego_moditswe commented:

"I need to pay my subscription, ke sana, I have to watch this!"

Tyla roasts troll

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla clapping back at a troll on social media.

The singer's feisty comment had fans in stitches and hyping her for standing up for herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News