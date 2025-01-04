Tyla posted photos of herself enjoying her time back in South Africa, and the post delighted fans until a hater chimed in

The pop star found international fame after her viral song Water made waves overseas, which has made her a target for internet trolls

More recently, Tyla has gotten attention for responding to people who came for her on social media

Tyla once again took to social media to respond to an online user who criticised her. The Grammy-winning artist showed that she was in no mood to put up with hate.

Tyla hit back at a hater who commented on a photo of her in South Africa at the beach.

Online users were chuffed when Tyla defended herself on X. People applauded Tyla for standing up against a netizen who got out of line.

Tyla defends beach pics

In a post on X, Tyla shared pictures of herself wearing a South African flag T-shirt, swimwear bottoms, and a matching hat. She admitted that she looked like a tourist in her home country. An online user accused her of hating clothes and said she should go without them.

Tyla asked if she was expected to wear a onesie to the beach in response. Read the interaction below:

SA applauds Tyla

People felt Tyla's response to the troll was well deserved. People expressed how amused they were as she got sassy with the online use. Check out the comments from supporters below:

@EmilyRe95359158 said:

"Thought you ate? Lmao, loser."

@edem_DemsLfc commented:

"Nah mehn! Who is handling this account 😂"

@tylaaura cheered:

"I’m loving this clap-back era 😭"

@Yoniem added:

"Clock them again for me."

@officialcollinc was delighted;

"Cook that fraud!"

@Grootboom704 was amused:

"I like this version of Tyla😹 "

@count_wolfgang admitted:

"You’re starting to grow on me icl 😂"

@likss451002 delcared:

"I love you Tyla."

Tyla shares her food craving after returning home

Briefly News previously reported that Tyla Seethal certainly missed her South African flavours and food.

The popular South African-born singer, known simply as Tyla, recently returned to the country after six months away and had to satisfy her craving.

Tthe Water hitmaker revealed her first food during her first concert since her returnstop.

