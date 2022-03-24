Two taxi associations, Codeta and CATA, embarked on a strike in Cape Town on the N2 highway to handover a memorandum

The memorandum will include a list of grievances regarding the impounding on vehicles and the release of them

South Africans took to social media to question why Government is allowing the strike to take place at all

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Traffic was brought to a standstill on the N2 Highway in Cape Town when a taxi strike began on Thursday morning.

Two taxi associations will present a memorandum to the Premier of the Western Cape, Alan Winde.

Taxi associations embarked on a strike and will present a memorandum to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Image: Flickr & @alanwinde/Twitter

Source: UGC

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer told News24 that several buses belonging to the services were set alight in the protests in Nyanga, Bloekombos and Eisleben Road. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) began the strike to air out their complaints.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson, Gershon Geyer, told The South African Cata and Codeta that there would be no interference or intimidation of others working normally. The associations’ grievances include impounding vehicles and the release requirements for impounded taxis.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts

@SaulNezaam said:

“Why does the government let all this chaos escalate why can't they listen negotiate and try to resolve the cries of the people?”

@TallDarkForest commented:

“Everyone else's life must be disrupted.”

@Jackn788 stated:

“That’s what Santaco is best at.”

"Taxi drivers are showing us middle finger": SA reacts to taxi strike

Briefly News also reported South African taxi associations have organised another strike - and it could not have come at a worse time for both employees - who are anxious about getting back to work after a year of interruptions - and for students who are currently writing matric exams.

Taxi drivers and owners are striking due to alleged abandonment by the government, which had made certain promises to them after they were left without work during the lockdown brought about by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

South African commuters are not happy with the taxi association's decision to strike at a time when their customers and loyal supporters need them most. Many of them have headed to social media to air their frustrations about the strike.

Source: Briefly News