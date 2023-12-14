A Twitter post showing a man's tip on how to protect your Coke has gone viral

The man gave a step-by-step picture tutorial to ensure no one touches your Coke

Mzansi people were torn by the muti trick, admitting it would keep them away

Be it at work or home, if you keep a bottle of Coke in the fridge, someone is bound to have a glass or two without asking. This man gave Mzansi a foolproof solution to this ongoing problem.

Muti is a known thing in South Africa. Some fear it, while others embrace it, but everyone knows you respect it.

This man has the solution for people who steal your Coke, and Mzansi is here for it. Image: @SuperXolani

Mzansi man makes Coke look like muti

Twitter user @SuperXolani shared step-by-step pictures showing people how to save their Coke from unwanted consumers.

Removing the label film from the Coke bottle and securing random plastic strings to the bottleneck, the man disguises his Coke to look like muti. Pure genius!

Mzansi people laugh at the brilliant tip

This idea is so simple yet so brilliant. Mzansi people admitted that this would keep them from drinking from this bottle of Coke, even if they were dying of thirst. You don't mess with muti, people, the risk just is not worth it!

@Mr_Katleg0 loves the idea:

“Taking notes, for the fridge at work ”

@Tapout_012 joked:

“We need you at the Border Management Authority ASAP.”

@Silent_SpellIT said:

“How do you even feel when you drink that ”

@_Mmabontle won’t dare:

“I’d be scared to drink it as well ”

Muti bumper sticker has Mzansi busting

Briefly News reported that peeps were left rolling over with laughter after a pic of a funny bumper car sticker went viral on social media. Mzansi people do some strange things.

The snap, which was shared on the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page, shows the back of a white VW Polo with a white bumper sticker along with red lettering that reads:

“Enter at your own risk, this car is protected by Muti.”

