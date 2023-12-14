South African Man Makes 2l Coke Look Like Muti So No One Drinks It: Trick Has SA Busting
- A Twitter post showing a man's tip on how to protect your Coke has gone viral
- The man gave a step-by-step picture tutorial to ensure no one touches your Coke
- Mzansi people were torn by the muti trick, admitting it would keep them away
Be it at work or home, if you keep a bottle of Coke in the fridge, someone is bound to have a glass or two without asking. This man gave Mzansi a foolproof solution to this ongoing problem.
Muti is a known thing in South Africa. Some fear it, while others embrace it, but everyone knows you respect it.
Mzansi man makes Coke look like muti
Twitter user @SuperXolani shared step-by-step pictures showing people how to save their Coke from unwanted consumers.
Removing the label film from the Coke bottle and securing random plastic strings to the bottleneck, the man disguises his Coke to look like muti. Pure genius!
Take a look:
Mzansi people laugh at the brilliant tip
This idea is so simple yet so brilliant. Mzansi people admitted that this would keep them from drinking from this bottle of Coke, even if they were dying of thirst. You don't mess with muti, people, the risk just is not worth it!
Read some of the hilarious comments:
@Mr_Katleg0 loves the idea:
“Taking notes, for the fridge at work ”
@Tapout_012 joked:
“We need you at the Border Management Authority ASAP.”
@Silent_SpellIT said:
“How do you even feel when you drink that ”
@_Mmabontle won’t dare:
“I’d be scared to drink it as well ”
Muti bumper sticker has Mzansi busting
Briefly News reported that peeps were left rolling over with laughter after a pic of a funny bumper car sticker went viral on social media. Mzansi people do some strange things.
Cape Town man in TikTok video with 2.5M views looks like he's floating, kids trying to figure out stunt
The snap, which was shared on the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page, shows the back of a white VW Polo with a white bumper sticker along with red lettering that reads:
“Enter at your own risk, this car is protected by Muti.”
