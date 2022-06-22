A boy has amazed many as he used his voice to reproduce the popular opening birdie sound in Jason Derulo's Wiggle Wiggle

As the boy mimicks the sound with a high tone, people around him stop to take a look, wondering how the kid pulls it off

During the performance, a young man stands beside him and tries to sing Wiggle Wiggle's chorus in a funny way

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A kid has become an internet sensation for his unusual voice. He is a perfect example of human beatbox. His TikTok video mimicking Jason Derulo's 2014 song, Wiggle Wiggle, has gone viral.

The boy mimicked the intro beat of a bird sound with his natural voice and it was perfect. Many people said his sounded better than the one in the original song.

Many people were amazed by the boy's voice. Photo source: @jasonderulo, TikTok/@pingafixeoficial. @rxnd0m_.c0nt3nt

Source: UGC

Human beatbox

What amazed many is that he reproduced the sound with an unbelievable high pitch that stopped passersby in their track.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

When the boy performed, people around him just had to watch him. A young man beside him said "wiggle wiggle wiggle" in a hilarious attempt to perform the song.

Watch the video below:

Check out some of the reactions:

smiley head said:

"New Remix Unlocked."

Marissa said:

"b oh my goodness."

MichaelGoba said:

"This young one is trouble."

monchichi955 said:

"He should link with the island Boys lmao."

Tim Chalmers said:

"Me and my cousin at Christmas performing for our family."

eve said:

"ITS SO ACCURATE."

Kakyoin Noriaki said:

"new meme unlocked."

mickey chun said:

"nice voice."

DaboTheDoggo said:

"He needs to find a new 'wiggle wiggle wiggle' guy."

Kevin Jüri81 said:

"Bro turned into a chicken."

Baby sings You Want to Bam Bam with father in sweet video, people react to his funny mouth shape

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a baby and his father have stirred massive reactions on Instagram after they both sang Goya Menor's Ameno Remix (You Want to Bam Bam) in a short video. They started the song midway by saying "you want to join cult...".

What amazed people most was the way the kid used his baby language to sing along. Though his words were not clear enough, you could pick from his muddled-up words that he was really singing the popular hit track.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng