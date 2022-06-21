South African-born comedian Trevor Noah has shared that he's still on the fence about having children of his own

The Daily Show host was a guest on 60 Minutes and was asked by the show's host Lesley Stahl if he has decided whether he wants to have kids or not

The media personality hilariously said "maybe" when the CBS show host asked him about having a girlfriend following reports of his break-up with Minka Kelly

Trevor Noah is still undecided about having kids. The South African comedian was a guest on 60 Minutes when he revealed that he's still on the fence about having his own bundles of joy.

The Daily Show host recently sat down with Lesley Stahl. During the interview, he was asked about having children.

The superstar said sometimes some kids he meets inspire him to become a dad while others spook him. According to TshisaLIVE, the media personality replied on the CBS show:

"Sometimes I will meet kids who make me go, ‘I want a kid’. And then sometimes I’ll meet children where I go, ‘I hope that my sperm doesn’t do anything because this person is a terror’."

Trevor Noah also said "maybe" when asked about having a girlfriend. He then burst into laughter.

Peeps from across the globe took to 60 Minutes comment section on YouTube to react to the interview.

Mark Morales said:

"The segment with Trevor and his two producer/friends was absolutely hilarious! Something tells me that hanging out with those three would be a riot."

Anna Rasmus commented:

"I have HUGE respect for this man! Such an intelligent and wholesome man! As well as hilarious. Great stuff comes from dark places. Big thanks for this interview!"

Veronica Johnson wrote:

"This man is absolutely wonderfully amazing, he's very genuine and brilliant."

Rayan Al-Ballaa added:

"By far one of my most favorite people on Earth! intelligent, funny, and extremely insightful!"

Trevor Noah reportedly breaks up with Minka Kelly

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African comedian Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, his girlfriend of two years, have ended their union.

The celebrity pair began dating in 2020 and had moved in together after Noah, The Daily Show host purchased a R435 billion mansion. The Bel Air posh home offered a scintillating view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica mountains featured six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

According to People, Trevor, 38 and actress Minka, 41, had ended their relationship for some time now. A close source to Minka exclusively intimated:

"Minka is single now and has the best attitude. She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

