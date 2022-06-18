Cassper Nyovest replied to a fan asking when he would appear on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah

He admitted that he was not as famous as Black Coffee or Davido but he was quite happy where his career was right now

His fans took to the internet to let him know what they think about him in comparison to some of the biggest artists in the world

Cassper Nyovest took to the internet to reflect on his career. He realises that he does not enjoy the support from fans like Black Coffee or Davido in America but he is quite happy where he is.

Cassper Nyovest is happy where he is and knows his place. He also doesn't want to punch above his weight. Photo credit: @trevornoah, @casspernyovest, @realblackcoffee

He posted the message on his Twitter account and admitted that he was having fun where he was.

"I'm not that famous yet. My fan base doesn't spread as wide as a Black Coffee or Davido in America yet. Don't know if it ever will to be honest but I'm having fun in my lane."

He was promoted to comment on his career when a fan asked him if he was ever going to appear on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

His fans took to the comment section to let him know what they thought about him

@BlockBoyEast:

"South Africa in general doesn't have a global network overseas like Nigeria does. You go to any country you'll find Nigerians " working "."

@_nonpsyche:

"I don’t know what you talking about lol I’m Nigerian and I like you kpa and my hommies vibe you too. Nigerians don’t listen to afrobeats only dawg c’mon you’re big."

@Lilanga_ZA:

"Yho Cassper. Waske wangathi uncamile fondin.

It's not just fan bases that get people on platforms.. its impact too. Bra I'll never forget how you shook the Global Citizen stage and any other stage I've seen you perform. Ion like the way you're speaking right now fam."

@AmirSaint_:

"Don’t sleep on yourself Don, find an international Agency and sign to it to expand ur brand. Most artists are managed by Agencies to expand their brands for the global stage. Even Black coffee is managed by a brand like Soulistic agency."

'Honestly, Nevermind': Black Coffee trends after Drake drops new dance album

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee is trending on social media after Drake dropped his 7th studio album on Friday morning, 17 June. The Grammy-winning music DJ is listed as one of the executive producers on Honestly, Nevermind.

The Mzansi-born superstar produced tracks like Texts Go Green, Overdrive and Currents on the new album. His son, Esona Tyolo, is also credited for co-producing one song with his dad on the dope project. The 14-track album has set tongues wagging on the timeline.

Music lovers have taken to Twitter to praise Black Coffee for "convincing" Drake to experiment with dance music. Some peeps shared that Black Coffee's influence is written all over the album.

@Truthte83602973 wrote:

"I will tell my kids that Black Coffee is the only celebrity who has done it all but he never ever bragged about it. If it was the other guy who produced Drake’s album we were not going to sleep. @RealBlackCoffee we are so proud of you grootman."

