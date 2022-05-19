The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and his girlfriend Minka Kelly are reportedly no longer dating after a two-year relationship

The celebrity couple had in May 2021 briefly called off their relationship before they made amends and re-ignited their love for each other

Comedian Trevor Noah had invested in a R435 billion home in the United States that the love birds lived in together

South African comedian Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly his girlfriend of two years have ended their union.

The celebrity pair began dating in 2020 and had moved in together after Noah, "The Daily Show" host purchased a R435 billion mansion.

The Bel Air posh home offered a scintillating view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Monica mountains featured six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

According to People, Trevor, 38 and actress Minka, 41, had ended their relationship for some time now.

A close source to Minka exclusively intimated:

"Minka is single now and has the best attitude. She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

Another source close to the two entertainers confirmed the end of their union, saying:

"They have been broken up for a while."

Another source reported Noah was too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship.

"They're officially over. He's back in the dating game as well"

Break up and make up

The publication had earlier reported the couple briefly parting ways in May 2021 before they were spotted out together in St. Barts just a few weeks later.

Kelly had in January this year posted photos from a trip to South Africa with Noah terming the trip the holiday of a lifetime.

