Trevor Noah has penned a tear-jerking tribute to mourn the passing of his beloved grandmother Frances 'Gogo' Noah

Gogo was popular among Trevor's fans as he always spoke fondly about her during his talk show and even during his stand up comedy shows

The Daily Show host said his grandmother, who was 95 years old, passed away peacefully in her sleep and was laid to rest on Thursday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

American based South African comedian Trevor Noah is mourning the loss of his grandmother Gogo Frances Noah.

The Daily Show host headed to his social media pages to pour his heart out to a woman he always fondly talks about on his popular show, he even featured her on an episode in 2018.

Trevor Noah headed to social media to write a heartwarming message following his grandmother's death. Image: Getty Images and @Trevornoah

Source: UGC

According to TimesLIVE, Trevor reminisced about the time he got to spend with his grandma who played a pivotal role in his upbringing. He wrote:

"This morning our family laid to rest the oldest member of our clan, Frances Noah, or as most of us referred to her, Gogo. Every moment spent with her felt like a magical journey through time where she would recount all of the family’s greatest joys, losses, achievements and milestones."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The comedian also shared that Gogo who was 95 years old passed away peacefully in her sleep. He thanked his fans, followers and industry colleagues for the condolence messages they have been sending to him. He added:

"I’ve cried all week celebrating the greatest “movie” I’ve ever watched. A story that began with my first breath and ended with her last. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and even blessed us with one final Mother’s Day which she enjoyed to the fullest."

Fans flocked to the comments section with condolence messages to The Daily Show host.

@iamwill said:

"Bless your grandmother's soul and thank god for bringing her into the world because she designed you to be the man you are today."

@candytman wrote:

"I’m so sorry to hear about her passing. Honoured to have met and photographed her in South Africa. My sincerest condolences."

@winnieharlow added:

"God bless you and your family and blessings to gogo as she travels safely to the pearly gates."

@desilydic commented:

"I’m so sorry Trevor. What beautiful words for a beautiful soul. Love to you and your family. Rest In Peace Gogo."

“Always stood on the strongest of shoulders”: Somizi pays tribute to his mom, Mary Twala on Mother’s Day

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo took to his Instagram account to share a touching tribute to his mom, the late veteran actress Mary Twala.

Somizi has had his ups and downs in recent years but he always seems to bounce back stronger than ever.

One of his fans attributed his success to the fact that he had such an amazing mother. Somizi's post also struck a nerve with some of his fans who could relate to the pain that he was feeling. Quite a few of Somizi's followers commented that they too were missing their late mothers.

Source: Briefly News