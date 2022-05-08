Somizi took to his Instagram account on Mother's Day 2022 to pay tribute to his mother, the late actress Mary Twala

He shared a gorgeous painting of him and his mother and his fans flocked to the comment section to share their reactions

Quite a number of his followers could relate to Somizi's post, they too had lost their mothers and understood the pain he was feeling

Somizi Mhlongo took to his Instagram account to share a touching tribute to his mom, the late veteran actress Mary Twala.

Somizi has had his ups and downs in recent years but he always seems to bounce back stronger than ever.

Somizi Mhlongo shared a touching tribute to his late mother Mary Twala. Photo credit: Somizi

Source: Instagram

One of his fans attributed his success to the fact that he had such an amazing mother. Somizi's post also struck a nerve with some of his fans who could relate to the pain that he was feeling. Quite a few of Somizi's followers commented that they too were missing their late mothers.

mthagman:

"You’ve always stood on the strongest of shoulders. You will always walk a guided path bro. She lived so you can live ."

His fans took to the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the touching tribute on Mother's Day

trent_zayin:

"May her soul rest in peace definitely this picture deserves space at the museum or gallery "

mazitshanatozie:

"Happy Mother's Day to our beautiful mother. Soo Unique, both of you ❤️❤️❤️"

mathibelamxolisi:

"My condolences to you and your family happy Mother's Day"

jabudlamiini:

"Happy Mother's Day to late Ms. M Twala n my mom late mom Ms NA Dlamini❤️❤️"

entle_m1:

"The greatest ancestor ❤️"

Source: Briefly News