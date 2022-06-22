A talented dancer known on TikTok as DancingsFinks said he found some American soldiers and decided to dance for them

The dancer, who has a very flexible body, behaved like a robot, twisting his body in a manner that had the soldiers entertained

The interesting video has garnered six million likes on TikTok as it has left many users in total awe and amazement

A young man with an amazing talent has been seen in a viral video dancing in front of American soldiers.

The video shows the man performing the moonwalk made famous by Michael Jackson, much to the admiration of the soldiers.

The dancer entertained the American soldiers in a special way. Photo credit: @dancingsfinks.

Flexible body

The talented dancer, identified on TikTok as Dancingsfinks, said he found the soldiers in Poland and decided to perform for them.

He wrote while sharing the video:

"I found American soldiers in Poland so I did freestajlo with them."

The man dripped so much talent and confidence on the dance floor. Judging by the way he twisted and moved his body, one can say he has incredible energy.

He moved close to a soldier and gave him a high-five and then also saluted like a trained military man. From the smiles on their faces, it was obvious that they were hugely entertained by the young guy.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@ said:

"That was smoooooothhh."

@papski commented:

"Never heard this song since high school for breakdance."

@damsofunnybro said:

"Thank you for your service."

@gladysshiku reacted:

"The spin and the moonwalk got me."

@MummahMia said:

"A free incredible show! Phenomenal!"

@Artemis commented:

"Total respect to you, my friend."

@Ahnafabid reacted:

"My knees hurt watching this."

