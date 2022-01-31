A photograph of a hilarious bumper sticker has gone viral via SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page

In the snap, a white VW Polo can be seen with a funny bumper sticker that pokes fun at the use of traditional African medicine, muti

South Africans reacted humorously to the snap with some saying they believe in it and others saying it's a bunch of hogwash

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A viral pic has left Mzansi giggling. Image: Facebook and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peeps were left rolling over with laughter after a pic of a funny bumper car sticker went viral on social media. The snap which was shared on the SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page shows the back of a white VW Polo with a white bumper sticker along with red lettering that reads:

“Enter at your own risk, this car is protected by Muti.”

The hilarious photograph received 620 likes: 47 comments and 45 shares on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas could not hold back their laughter and took to the comments section with their witticisms.

Izzy Bee said:

“With coal salt , holy water prayed for by the man of God Bushiri, garlic , Christian cross & silver you can wash away the muthi.”

Mzilikazi Nqubeko said:

“It happens and muti is real and working.”

Calvin Wekwa Mutanda said:

“Believe it or not.”

Ke Thutse Top said:

“In my country they will remove the sticker first before they take it, Mzansi, Afrika”

Gert Meyer added:

“I got 2 nice snakes in my car.”

OK Simora Van McBird said:

“They keep goblins inside their cars... Once you enter inside with bad intentions you won’t even find the steering wheel.”

Elliot Lakaje reacted:

“Yes MUTI but not muti, muti, muti like that muti we all know but the real MUTI.”

Tshepang Dunamis said:

“It's just a threat.”

Prince Muzi said:

“If is protected by muti why hide registration number?”

Ben Hawkins added:

“I have a special bottle of whiskey under my seat, ideal for the affirmative shoppers.”

DA using African muti? Mbaks pokes fun and has Mzansi in stitches

In more news about people using traditional medicine, Briefly News wrote about Former Minister of Police, Fikile Mbabula,

Mbaks is well-known for sharing some hilarious, but controversial social media posts.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is often in the firing line and Monday proved no different as he shared a comical post featuring DA leader, Mmusi Maimane.

The post included the caption:

“MMM - Muti My Money.”

He suggested that Maimane visited a traditional healer in the hope of acquiring African muti.

Source: Briefly News