The Generations: The Legacy actor Tswyza warned artists about wanting to take shortcuts

The star told Briefly News that during the festive season, many entertainers want to make quick cash and risk their lives in the process

The musician also shared with the publication that God is the one that made warn and relay this message to the artists

Actor and musician Tswyza warned artists about taking shortcuts that kill them. Image: @tswyza

The musician and actor, whose real name is Kope Makgae, told Briefly News that artists must pray and ask God to guide them as December is a period when the devil wants their blood.

Tswyza warns artists about taking shortcuts

The Joburg-based actor told Briefly News that this is the period where many die as they want to make quick cash while knowing very well that, for most of them, the devil is looking for them.

He said when entertainers feel like the event isn't something they would like to attend as their spirit tells them they must not go, many people don't listen to their intuitions and find themselves in bad situations:

"While you’re partying in an unconscious state, criminals are operating in their conscious state. Everybody has a festive mandate, even criminals.”

The all-round entertainer said the constant theme around the festive season has continuously been accredited to over-excitement, over-indulgence and carefree spirits when it comes to indulging spirits.

Twysza says God made him share this message

The Generations: The Legacy actor also shared with the publication that the almighty made him share this important message with his industry friends and colleagues.

"I wouldn’t take it there, I’m no prophet or twasee, I just feel it's important as a person of influence to advise accordingly. Most Celebrities only motivate when there’s an audience to invoice, and I am just amplifying my inner voice.

"Don’t skip the steps, accept the challenges and frustrations to strengthen you. It sounds corny, but it’s the process that keeps u disciplined. The devil is eating entertainers alive because people want shortcuts. They must learn to wait.

Generations: The Legacy drops Rebaone Kgosimore

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the new kid on the block, Rebaone Kgosimore, has reportedly been dropped by the popular SABC 1 soap opera.

Unconfirmed reports from Entertainment Commentator Phil Mphela suggested his acting skills are to blame. Since he joined the soapie, there have been growing concerns over his acting and the overall character of Paul Moroka Jnr, who was part of the mighty Moroka family.

