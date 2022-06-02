The BMW X1 will be launched in October 2022, there will initially be a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine, pricing and details will be released closer to its local launch

The SUV will be built at BMW Group Plant Regensburg, where models with combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and all-electric drive will all roll off a single assembly line for the first time

The all-new BMW X1 and iX1 will be available in South Africa from the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023

BMW has unveiled its new and says it embodies an authentic experience of freedom and independence in day-to-day driving and on longer journeys.

The interior’s progressive design and sophisticated ambience, and the much broader selection of standard equipment compared to the outgoing model, serve to underline its deeply embedded premium character.

At launch in October 2022, there will initially be a choice of one petrol and one diesel engine, BMW PressClub reports. These will link up with a seven-speed Steptronic transmission with a double-clutch as standard, and their drive power will be channelled to the road via the front wheels. This starting duo will be followed by the all-electric iX1 xDrive30.

The new X1 will be built at BMW Group Plant Regensburg, where models with combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and all-electric drive will all roll off a single assembly line for the first time.

BMW South Africa confirms its all new X1 and the all electric iX1 will be available in Mzansi

The BMW iX1 will bring the experience of locally emission-free driving pleasure to a vehicle segment enjoying worldwide growth, making it accessible to a very wide target audience. The compact SAV powered by the latest BMW eDrive technology will therefore give a major boost to the accelerated ramp-up of electric mobility.

The improvements in sustainability compared to the predecessor model can be partly attributed not just to the wide-ranging electrification measures, but also to the increased use of green energy, both for production and in the supply chain, and the greater quantities of secondary raw materials and natural materials used.

