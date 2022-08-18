South African motorists no longer need to stand in long queues to renew their car licence, thanks to the new system introduced by Supa Quick

The tyre fitment chain offers the service at its 190 centres across South Africa

The renewal can be completed on WhatsApp after scanning a QR code at your closest Supa Quick branch, making payment and then collecting the new disc from the branch

South Africans can renew their vehicle license disc at Supa Quick branches nationwide.

Cut Out the Dreadful Long Queues; You Can Now Renew Car License at Supa Quick Across South Africa

According to the tyre fitment centre, the system is available at all its 190 fitment centres.

Vehicle licenses need to renew yearly, and Supa Quick is offering motorists to scan the Disky QR code and then navigate it via WhatsApp.

Motorists are then required to select the 'quote' and fill in the details asked for before accepting the quote. They need to wait for the notification to collect the new vehicle license at the Supa Quick branch, reports TimesLive.

