Japanese carmaker Suzuki was the best-selling passenger car brand overall in South Africa for the first time in its history

The brand's popular Swift was its best-selling model with 1 764 units sold - a new record for the hatchback and sedan model

Suzuki dealers sold more 3 000 units in May with total retail sales of 3 100 units, most of the remaining vehicles were sold through its government, rental and fleet sales division

Suzuki Auto recorded a sales jump of 630 vehicles from April to May and hit a new overall record of 4 331 new car sales.

The new record means that Suzuki was also South Africa’s favourite passenger vehicle brand in May, outselling every other vehicle marque and firmly establishing itself as the third-largest manufacturer on the industry sales roster.

The Suzuki Swift (right) was the brand's best-selling car in May 2022. Image: MotorPress

Henno Havenga, manager for auto dealer sales at Suzuki Auto says:

“As a company, our growth strategy over the years could be compared to that of bamboo. Bamboo spends its early years growing a strong root system that can support its stems. To the naked eye, it appears that it is not growing at all, but once it has established the right roots, the bamboo shoots into the sky at a rapid pace.

To top the number of new records by the company, naamsa, the industry business council, reported that the Suzuki Swift was South Africa’s best-selling vehicle in May with sales of 1 764 units (including the Swift Sport). The S-Presso (783 units), Vitara Brezza (530 units), Jimny (428 units) and Ertiga (305 units) completed the list of five best-selling Suzuki models.

Suzuki will launch its newest model – the 2022 Suzuki Baleno – in the first week of June. It will join other extremely popular value-for-money vehicles such as the Swift, S-Presso and the Super Carry workhorse on the showroom floors.

