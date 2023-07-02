Three men surprised a hardworking gogo selling vegetables on the street with some goodies on her birthday

The sweet surprise was a hit on social media and gathered thousands of views from Mzansi peeps in just two days

TikTok users gushed over the gent's thoughtfulness and wished the gogo a happy birthday in the comments

A street vendor got surprised on her birthday. Image: @nathyyende

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video showing a touching moment when three men surprised a gogo selling vegetables went viral.

Men surprise hardworking gogo with birthday treats

They rocked up to her workplace with a cake, a six-pack of Brutal Fruit, and a roll of cash on her birthday.

The thoughtful surprise touched the hearts of over 244 000 SA netizens. The one-minute clip posted by @nathyyende, shows the gogo's sheer happiness as she is showered with unexpected treats.

TikTok video highlights gogo's joy on her bday

The gogo's face instantly lit up with pure delight and gratitude as she realised she was being celebrated on her special day.

The interaction spread joy on TikTok, and the gents were praised for their act of kindness.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise 3 men for organising gogo's birthday surprise

@user5100830126952 said:

"Waze wazala izinsizwa lomamakeep up the good work guys. Ama blessings enu alapho nje."

@thandohmm stated:

"I love the fact that bamphathela inkomishi azophuza ngayo Brutal Fruit yakhe."

@dzilea posted:

"Ncoh I love TikTok. I cry every time with so many good people we have in our world."

@nosipho779 wrote:

"Happiest birthday to her. Kodwa I brutal I'm worried nge change azoynika ama customers. "

@nondumisomwandla52 mentioned:

"That forehead kiss completed me. Happy more blessed years salukazi."

@manyambose90 commented:

"This is the cutest thing I've seen on the internet today."

@diketsomoloi said:

"Yoh this is a gentleman I have no words stru."

@advthokozile posted:

"Ncoh beautiful guys. Been seeing beautiful acts of love and appreciation today. Siyabonga."

