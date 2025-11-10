Terrified toddlers run away when they spot Vusi Mdiniso in public, convinced the Uzalo villain will kidnap them like his on-screen persona Sgidi

The 35-year-old star revealed he’s actually a soft-hearted family man who was raised by his single mum and grandparents – and recently donated a geyser to an orphanage

Vusi fights racism in the industry while using his fame to teach Mzansi youth about compassion and helping those in need

He terrifies millions as the heartless Sgidi on SABC1’s top-rated drama Uzalo, but in real life, actor Vusi Mdiniso can’t walk past a playground without kids scattering in fear. The 35-year-old star told Daily Sun that little ones often freeze when they recognise him, whispering: “That’s the man who hits his father and collects protection fees from elders!”

Far from the ruthless criminal he portrays, Mdiniso says he’s a doting family man raised on solid values by his single mother, NoNhlanhla Mdiniso, and his late grandparents. “They taught me life principles and how to spread love to everyone around me,” he shares. “Sgidi is cold-blooded. I’m the complete opposite.”

The popular show has been rocked by reports that its actors had not been paid their salaries for two months.

Vusi says his mission is to give back

Mdiniso said he recently donated a brand-new geyser to a Durban orphanage. This gesture, he said, left staff and children in tears. He explained:

“As someone who grew up without a father figure, I know what it feels like to struggle.”

The actor says giving back is now his mission. He said that he supported orphanages, struggling families, and anyone who needed a hand.

Vusi's road to stardom has not been easy

Mdiniso opened up about facing racism in the entertainment industry and battling stereotypes that often favour light-skinned actors.

Despite the hurdles, Mdiniso remains grateful for the platform Uzalo has given him – and the chance to show Mzansi that real villains only exist on screen.

Uzalo reigns supreme after a decade on air

Uzalo, one of South Africa’s most-loved soapies, first hit TV screens on 9 February 2015 on SABC1. Produced by Stained Glass Productions, co-owned by Kobedi “Pepsi” Pokane and Gugu Zuma-Ncube, the hit show dives into the lives of two KwaMashu families whose destinies are linked by a baby switch at birth. Created by veteran storyteller Duma Ndlovu, who was reportedly facing trouble from SARS, the Zulu-language drama airs weeknights at 20:30, delivering gripping tales of faith, betrayal, and redemption that continue to resonate with millions of South Africans.

As of November 2025, the KwaMashu-based drama remains a viewer favourite with explosive storylines involving family feuds, police investigations, and unexpected love twists.

Production possibly halted

While fans still get to enjoy the drama, the show's production company confirmed in March that production had been halted. In a previous report, Briefly News covered that Stained Glass Production had revealed the reason behind the stoppage of the production.

At the time, a concerned viewer had commented:

"It's never easy to hear news like this, especially for the actors who may lose their jobs."

