Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is reportedly set to recall a South African rugby veteran ahead of their game against Italy in Turin

The South African coach is said to be ready to include the veteran in the starting line-up against Italy with one mind on their game against Ireland next week

The reports about Erasmus' decision sparked different reactions from Springboks fans on social media

South Africa rugby national team coach Rassie Erasmus has hinted at recalling an experienced veteran Springboks player ahead of their showdown against Italy in Turin on Saturday, 15 November 2025.

The Springboks are heading into the game against the European giants after defeating France in their last fixture at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

Erasmus demonstrated his tactical brilliance in the match after his team was reduced to 14 men due to Lood de Jager’s red card in the first half against Les Bleus.

Referee Angus Gardner, following an extended discussion with his assistants, decided to issue a straight red card, a decision which quickly sparked widespread reactions from South Africans and other rugby fans on social media.

Erasmus set to recall Pollard

Erasmus is expected to restore Handre Pollard to the starting line-up for the upcoming clash against Italy after the Springboks' fly-half missed the match against France.

Pollard has fallen down the pecking order at fly-half this season as the Springboks have tested different options. The team has rotated between the dynamic Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who started the last five Tests, and the inventive Manie Libbok, who has been used to close out games.

Erasmus clarified before kick-off at the Stade de France that Pollard had not been dropped, but rather that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had been given an extended run at the highest level.

He added that Pollard is likely to feature against Italy, possibly starting with Manie Libbok on the bench, or vice versa.

The Boks manager praised Pollard’s experience and composure, noting that at 31 years old, he still has several years left at the top level, even comparing his longevity to that of Ireland’s Johnny Sexton, who played into his late thirties.

Erasmus is also expected to rest a few senior players this week, with his focus partly on the tour’s decisive clash against Ireland in Dublin next weekend.

The Springboks are eager to turn the tide against the Irish, who have triumphed in three of their last four meetings.

Here is what Springboks fans are saying on social media concerning Pollard's possible return to the starting line-up against Italy.

JB Mali Reloaded shared:

"Springboks Boast 3 World Class 10's, who can be Used Interchangably!!!!! No other National Team can say that on this Entire Planet!!!!!... Maybe on Mars or Jupiter...... Not here!!! Only the Boks can boast that!!!!"

Samuel Daniel Gouws wrote:

"Clever call ....need fresh legs for the Irish clash....give some youngsters a rest..."

Nathi Mdishwa reacted:

"People still living in the past, Pollard is playing the easy matches, they rest mannie and Sacha for an important match against Ireland, money must go play Curry Cup rugby."

Craig Young said:

"Would've liked Willemse and Moodie as centre pairing again.. with Sasha at 15."

Phiwo Makhaye commented:

"Pollard and Faf, Mannie and Reinach, Grant and Sacha; Those are 3 world-class combinations, you can play any against any team, even the World Cup Final."

Marc Donavan David Barnes added:

"I still think that Polly makes the bench for a RWC quarter, semi, or final, ahead of Manie. That may change, but he is still our most reliable and accurate kicker. And I think Rassie is managing him very carefully to make it to the next big show."

Erasmus on bold substitution vs France

Briefly News also reported that Eramus explained the reason behind his bold substitution in South Africa's victory over France.

The SA rugby coach decided to sub off some of the veterans of the team, including the captain, Siya Kolisi, who was making his 100th Test cap in the match.

