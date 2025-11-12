The Springboks face a major setback after losing one of their key forwards to suspension midway through their European tour

Rassie Erasmus has weighed in on the disciplinary ruling, urging fairness and consistency in rugby officiating

The decision has reignited debate among fans over the use of red cards and player safety in modern rugby

The Springboks have been dealt a major setback after Lood de Jager was suspended for the remainder of their European tour. The lock received a three-match ban following his red card in the 32–17 defeat to France in Paris during the Autumn Nations Series.

Siya Kolisi reacts as Lood de Jager of South Africa is shown a red card by Referee Angus Gardner, after a TMO Review concluded a high tackle on Thomas Ramos of France. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

De Jager was sent off in the 63rd minute for a dangerous clearout at a ruck a moment that shifted momentum and helped France secure a comeback win.

Erasmus stands by De Jager, questions consistency

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has defended De Jager despite the disciplinary ruling, saying he accepts the decision but hopes to see greater uniformity in officiating.

“We’ve learned to accept decisions, even the tough ones,” Erasmus said.

“But the game needs more consistency. Some similar tackles go unnoticed, while others lead to red cards.”

The coach added that De Jager’s absence would test the squad’s depth as they prepare for upcoming matches against Scotland and Ireland.

Lood De Jager Banned for Rest of Springboks’ European Tour After Red Card

Source: Getty Images

Discipline a concern for Erasmus and his squad

De Jager’s suspension marks the third red card for South Africa this season, following Cheslin Kolbe and Pieter-Steph du Toit’s earlier dismissals.

Erasmus acknowledged discipline as a recurring issue but believes the team will learn from it.

“We take full responsibility. These moments are costly, but they’re also lessons we can use to grow,” he said.

De Jager's controversial red card late in the first half forced head coach Rassie Erasmus to make unexpected tactical adjustments to the lineup, with some of the veterans having to make way after the break.

When asked what he said to the team at halftime after losing De Jager for the remainder of the match, Erasmus explained that he took very little credit for the halftime talk, as most of the planning and guidance had come from various coaches across different departments.

He emphasised that while some had suggested the players were getting older, their experience made them wiser.

Fans split over harsh call

The decision has divided supporters online, with many arguing that De Jager’s offence was accidental. Others believe the ruling was justified, saying dangerous ruck entries must be punished to protect player safety.

World Rugby introduced a Global Law Trial in May 2025, allowing a 20-minute red card replacement for certain fouls. Players committing reckless but non-intentional offences can return after 20 minutes, balancing competitiveness with player safety.

Despite the controversy, the Springboks remain focused on finishing the tour strongly without one of their most experienced forwards.

Erasmus on bold substitution vs France

Briefly News previously reported that Eramus explained the reason behind his bold substitution in South Africa's victory over France.

The Boks manager decided to sub off some of the veterans of the team, including the captain, Siya Kolisi, who was making his 100th Test cap in the match.

Source: Briefly News