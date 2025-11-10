Lood de Jager received a permanent red card for a dangerous tackle on France’s Thomas Ramos

World Rugby’s updated 20-minute red card law explains why mitigation wasn’t applied

Briefly News exclusively interviewed rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena on the ruling

Springboks lock Lood de Jager became the centre of debate after receiving a permanent red card for his tackle on France’s Thomas Ramos in South Africa’s 32-17 victory.

The decision has sparked discussion over World Rugby’s new 20-minute red card law, the referee’s role in dangerous tackles, and the implications for player safety.

Briefly News exclusively interviewed rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who breaks down why De Jager’s red card was fully justified under the updated regulations.

Why De Jager’s red card was inevitable

World Rugby introduced a Global Law Trial in May 2025, allowing a 20-minute red card replacement for certain fouls. Players committing reckless but non-intentional offences can return after 20 minutes, balancing competitiveness with player safety.

Referee Angus Gardner deemed De Jager’s tackle permanently dangerous, and Mokoena explained why.

“De Jager led with his shoulder and kept his arm tucked in. That’s considered an illegal action with a high degree of danger, leaving no room for mitigation. Under the current law, Gardner had no choice but to issue a permanent red.”

He added,

“The 20-minute rule is for technical mistakes, not inherently dangerous actions. When the head is contacted like this, the law punishes the outcome, not the intent.”

How World Rugby’s law tweak changed the game

Previously, similar tackles could be downgraded via the Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO) to a 20-minute red card. But a subtle update in July 2025 now classifies certain tackles as always illegal with high danger, meaning mitigation cannot be applied.

Mokoena further elaborated on the ruling:

“If De Jager had wrapped his arm properly or hit Ramos’ torso instead of his head, he might have avoided a permanent red. The tweak ensures referees prioritise player safety and consistency.”

"Some may call this harsh, but professional players must understand the serious consequences of leading with a shoulder and a tucked arm,"he added.

Gardner’s decision reflects these updated rules. Despite De Jager’s exit, the Springboks managed a strong comeback, but the incident underscores the evolving standards in elite rugby.

De Jager's controversial red card late in the first half forced head coach Rassie Erasmus to make unexpected tactical adjustments to the lineup, with some of the veterans having to make way after the break.

When asked what he said to the team at halftime after losing De Jager for the remainder of the match, Erasmus explained that he took very little credit for the halftime talk, as most of the planning and guidance had come from various coaches across different departments.

He emphasised that while some had suggested the players were getting older, their experience made them wiser.

Erasmus on bold substitution vs France

